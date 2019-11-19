NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a sidewalk waiver at its meeting last Monday night.
City Planner Val Grimes told council members the waiver is for property located at 808 Forest Drive.
Grimes said the applicant, Dallas McKellips is looking to build a house on that lot.
"The planning commission did recommend approval of this, but they did want something put in there in that if you do approve this they would like to see the grading be in such a way that the sidewalk is ready to be put if ever bordered in or abutting sidewalks go in and that area be remain free of landscaping."
The council voted to approve the waiver by a vote of 6 to 2 with Councilmen Dick Pfeil and Fred Wiebelhaus voting against.