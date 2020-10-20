NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council gave its blessing for an engineering contract at Monday night’s meeting.
City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the contract is for construction design services with Olsson Incorporated for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project.
Rames said this is a major sewer interceptor for the City.
"Essentially it runs from the corporation gulch in the Omaha Avenue area, it runs south over to Northwestern Avenue and then it runs down 4th Street where it ties in at Monroe. I don't recall the exact age, but I would say it's in the range of 50-60-years-old maybe older."
The project total is around $52,220. The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.