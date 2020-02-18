NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk will be teaming up with a retail research company after approval from the city council.
During Tuesday night’s meeting council members discussed a one year contract with Retail Strategies out of Alabama.
City Administrator Andy Colvin said the purpose of this is to identify Madison County’s retail gaps.
"What do we need? What is our demand? (What's our) trade area? There is even a recruitment component in this so once the firm has identified all the data, find out what land is available for retail expansion in Norfolk they will take that data and the use that as a recruitment tool for the community and county as well."
Mayor Josh Moenning added Norfolk serves a large retail area and it’s important to be proactive and engage in retail recruitment as the face of retail continues to change.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.