NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved an agreement for railroad crossing repairs.
City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the crossing in question is north of Braasch Avenue on 4th Street.
Rames said the city is working with the Nebraska Central Railroad.
"For about the last three months or so we've been in conversation with the Railroad as to whether or not it was appropriate to put in a new grade crossing there north of Braasch on 4th Street. This is kind of their standard agreement. We did finally discuss the terms of how that would happen."
Rames said costs will be shared with the city paying the costs of material, which is just over $51,000.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.