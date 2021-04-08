NORFOLK - A pedestrian safety enhancement project was approved by the Norfolk City Council earlier this week.
Public Works Director Steve Rames said as part of the project stop bars and painted crosswalks will be placed at 13 intersections throughout the community.
Rames said half of the work will take place on Highways 275 and 81 and the other half on 1st Street and Riverside Boulevard.
He said polyurea material will be used, and should last around four to five years.
The council voted unanimously to approve the project.