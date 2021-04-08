Steven Rames
Courtesy photo

NORFOLK - A pedestrian safety enhancement project was approved by the Norfolk City Council earlier this week.

Public Works Director Steve Rames said as part of the project stop bars and painted crosswalks will be placed at 13 intersections throughout the community.

Rames said half of the work will take place on Highways 275 and 81 and the other half on 1st Street and Riverside Boulevard.

He said polyurea material will be used, and should last around four to five years.

The council voted unanimously to approve the project.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska advances new property tax notification requirements

Nebraska advances new property tax notification requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Local governments that want to get a boost in property tax revenue would have to send postcards to notify all of their taxpayers and hold a standalone public hearing where residents could voice their opinion under a bill backed by Nebraska lawmakers.