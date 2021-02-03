NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved the next step in a road construction project.
During Monday night’s meeting, Staff Engineer John Cahill presented a contract with Midwest Right of Way Services to provide acquisition of right of way for the Benjamin Avenue Improvement project.
Cahill said the appraisal preparation was originally approved over the summer, and now the City is ready for the actual negotiation phase.
Mayor Josh Moenning added this is a big project and it’s exciting to see it inch closer to construction.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.