NORFOLK - New housing in Norfolk is one step closer to reality after approval by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, council members continued discussion on a zoning change from agricultural to rural residential on property located a quarter mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue after approval on first reading only last month.
Councilman Fred Wiebelhaus said he understands the opposition from the neighbors, but is in favor of the project.
"The developer I think has a good plan. The concerns I had, I feel his engineer answered them, and the City is going to grow that direction. I prefer that we always build out to the growth, but in this situation I don't think that's feasible at all especially for the property owners along the way. I do see development developing out there."
Both the zoning change and the final plat of the 22-lot subdivision were unanimously approved.