Former post office

OVERGROWN WEEDS at the former Norfolk Post Office building at 401 N. Fourth St. The owner of the post office is the company First Nationwide Postal Holdings, based in Cedarhurst, New York.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved to levy a special assessment against a pair of properties.

City Clerk Beth Deck said the liens are for some yard work that needed to be done and the Health Official did notify both property owners beforehand.

"When the owners did not respond the work was completed at the owner's expense by city staff. This is the way the City can levy a special assessment against the property and hopefully in the future collect the amount (money needed) for the work that was done."

Deck said one lien is in the amount of $123.96 for the property located at 214 Jefferson Avenue, and the other was the old post office 401 North 4th Street in the amount of $505.67.

The council voted unanimously to approve the levy against both properties.

Tags

In other news

United way supports Bright Horizons

United way supports Bright Horizons

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2020 campaign is underway and one of the 22 organizations supported by your contributions provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.