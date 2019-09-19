NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved to levy a special assessment against a pair of properties.
City Clerk Beth Deck said the liens are for some yard work that needed to be done and the Health Official did notify both property owners beforehand.
"When the owners did not respond the work was completed at the owner's expense by city staff. This is the way the City can levy a special assessment against the property and hopefully in the future collect the amount (money needed) for the work that was done."
Deck said one lien is in the amount of $123.96 for the property located at 214 Jefferson Avenue, and the other was the old post office 401 North 4th Street in the amount of $505.67.
The council voted unanimously to approve the levy against both properties.