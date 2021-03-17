NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved lowering the speed limit after a traffic study was completed.
During Monday night’s meeting, Police Chief Don Miller told the council members the area in question is on South Victory Road from Omaha Avenue north to the dead end near Norfolk Avenue.
Miller said it had been 40 miles per hour for years, but over the last year there has been a significant amount of residential housing developed along the east side of South Victory Road, with more expected.
After conducting a review, it’s recommended to lower the speed limit to 30 miles per hour, which is consistent with other similar roadways in Norfolk.
The council voted unanimously to lower to the speed limit.