Steven Rames
Courtesy photo

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a nearly $1.17 million contract for street repairs.

During its meeting earlier this week, Public Works Director Steve Rames highlighted a contract with Constructors Inc. out of Lincoln for asphalt overlay work.

Mayor Josh Moenning said the work included is more than the city would normally do in a year.

"It was a few weeks ago when the council discussed and determined that it was a prudent use of resources to designate a significant portion of our CARES Act funding - actually a majority of those funds - to this street program."

One million dollars of CARES Act funding is going towards the project.

The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.

