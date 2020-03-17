NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved plans for some new housing to be added downtown.
During Monday night’s meeting, Ben Conover with Conover Properties talked about the redevelopment plan for the Grand Theater.
Conover said nine rental housing units will be constructed on the top floor.
"I'm probably just as excited about the first floor as the apartments. We are going to have 9,000 square foot on the bottom floor, which in talking to community leaders I'm excited about whether we can bring up maybe a business with employees down there or a possibly a venue or several venues."
The council voted unanimously to approve the redevelopment plan.
Also, approval was given to a grant application in the amount of $500,000 to go towards the project.