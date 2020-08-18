NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk will participate in the 2021 funding request of the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance after a decision by the city council.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the City is part of the alliance and as a member, Norfolk partakes in the grant funding request for electric vehicle infrastructure.
Rames says the City did apply for funding last year requesting two electric vehicles.
"One that would be placed here at Engineering (Division) and one we were going to place down at the Water Pollution Control Facility. After completing this letter about a month later, there was a lot of grant requests that were placed by the agencies that are members, and so we were reduced from two vehicles to one vehicle. So we did receive that grant, and since we had a desire for two we are now reapplying for the vehicle that was cut from our request last year."
Rames added they also requested funding for a charging station and a seven-year data plan.
The council voted unanimously to participate in the funding request.