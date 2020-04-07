NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved some changes to an engineering services contract for the RiverPoint Square project.
During Monday night’s teleconference meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told council members in January of last year a contract with Olsson Inc/Ochsner Hare & Hare was approved.
The project which will be located at the south west corner of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue beside the Johnny Carson mural has been delayed numerous times due to flooding last year, and the price of bids received.
Rames said the project area will now be expanded to include paving reconstruction of the alley between 3rd Street and 4th Street along the south edge of the project.
He said the amendment is for $16,000 to add the extra work and he believes this will help attract more competitive bids.
The council voted unanimously to approve the amendment.