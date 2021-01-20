NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved an engineering contract for work to begin on a drainage evaluation project.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, Staff Engineer John Cahill told council members the contract is with JEO Consulting Group.
Cahill said the goal is to better understand the drainage patterns in eastern Norfolk.
"As that area starts to develop and start to have more things going on there, our goal is to be ahead of that as far as how we understanding water flowing out there and make sure that we can accurately plan for that."
Cahill said the City is partnering with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District on a 50/50 cost share agreement.
The council voted unanimously to approve the engineering contract.