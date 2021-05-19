NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a construction contract for improvements at the transfer station.
During Monday night’s meeting, Public Works Director Steve Rames told council members five bids were received and Perry Reid Construction was the lowest bid at $4.35 million.
Rames said improvements include a new maintenance building, additions for evening and inclement weather yard waste drop-off, grading and paving improvements, and new scales and scale house.
He said talks will also take place if a new recycling facility would be constructed at the site or if it’s better to just purchase a whole other facility.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.