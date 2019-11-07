NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council awarded a construction contract at its meeting Monday.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the contract is with Rutjens Construction for a replacement project for around $212,000.
"There's two culverts that cross 5th Street just north of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on the Corporation Gulch. This would replace those as well as increase the capacity of that crossing by adding two additional culverts. And we're going to be increasing the diameter of culverts from 62 inches to 96."
Rames added they’re working with FEMA to get some Hazard Mitigation Funding.
The council voted unanimously to approve the contract.