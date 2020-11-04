NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a construction change order at its meeting Monday night.
City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the change order in question is with Beckenhauer Construction for the River Point Square and 3rd Street Alley project.
Rames said the change order is a net decrease of $5,924.
"The larger deduct is the irrigation system. After the project was bid, we continued to work with Beckenhauer on the irrigation and there was a fairly substantial savings to the project just about $14,000."
Rames said also extra work for alley phasing and pedestrian access, and removing foundation exposed during site demolition is included.
The council voted unanimously to approve the change order.