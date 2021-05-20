NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved changes to the city code to allow microbreweries and microdistilleries.
During Monday’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes said the code originally just had definitions for large breweries and distilleries.
Grimes said new definitions were taken from the Nebraska State Statute.
"And by that definition the microbreweries can have a maximum of 20,000 barrels of beer per year, and that's just shy of 5 million pints of beer. And then microdistilleries produces 10,000 or fewer gallons of liquor per year."
Grimes said also under the proposed change, microbreweries that grind their own mash would be required to obtain a conditional use permit.
She said the grain dust from that process is very flammable, so that is why a permit would be needed.
The council voted unanimously to approve the changes to the city code.