NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved changes to an engineering agreement during Monday’s meeting.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the agreement in question is with JEO Consulting Group for the U.S. 275 Trail Undercrossing Project.
Rames said a permit application was sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about a year and a half ago.
"The Corps has an interesting process through their funding mechanisms where once they reach the end of their funding for permit review they quit reviewing permits, and so our permit sat for some time. Last October, as the refunding was renewed it came back to the top of the table and we still have not heard - that was further complicated by the flood."
Rames added after the flood the Corps adjusted some of the design standards in place, so the amendment to the agreement allows for those adjustments to be implemented.
The council voted unanimously to approve the changes.