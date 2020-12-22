NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved an amendment to an engineering contract.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the change is to the sanitary sewer rehabilitation project with Olsson Incorporated.
Rames said this project has been in the capital improvement plan for some time.
"It is currently a corrugated metal pipe. So there are two 36 inch CMPs and they've got a coal tar lining to them. What's going on there is that coal tar lining is starting to fail and pull off in large chunks, and it gets down into our sewer plant. It has the potential to do substantial disruption to our sewer treatment operation."
Rames said the amendment calls for the installation of an entirely new pipe which should give 100 years of service.
The council voted unanimously to approve the amendment.