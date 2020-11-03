NORFOLK - As the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project nears completion, the Norfolk City Council discussed adding stops signs.
During Monday night’s meeting, council members were presented with adding stop signs to control traffic in all four directions at the intersection of 4th and Braasch Avenue.
Councilman Corey Granquist expressed personally he would like stoplights to continue to control traffic at the intersection.
"Driving in between a middle school, high school, grade school during these terrible times of downtown traffic, and then also having people go to work at the same time it's not an enjoyable corridor. We're also looking at trying to grow downtown. We want more people to be downtown. We want more businesses downtown."
City Engineer Steve Rames added an engineering study did reveal it’s an unwarranted signal and the intersection will be monitored once the project is finished.
The council voted unanimously to approve adding the stop signs.