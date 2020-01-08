Andy Colvin

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved an agreement for professional services relating to development oversight.

During Monday night’s meeting City Administrator Andy Colvin told council members the agreement is with CBRE Inc. and its services are going to be used for the downtown business district.

Colvin said with the surge in the downtown area, now’s the time to get a professional on board with real estate expertise.

He said the agreement will be split up in to different work orders.

"In this particular agreement you have the first work order that would focus on First and Norfolk Avenue. The property was purchased by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and will be going through some planning for redevelopment of that site. Some of that work will involve some pretty big questions for how's this going to work and are the best interests of the community being looked after as we do this? So we do need to bring in somebody with that background."

Colvin says he expects the first project to be done in six months and funding will come from the economic development funds.

The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

