NORFOLK - A new strip mall is one step closer to reality after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council members heard a redevelopment plan from BCG Enterprises to build a strip mall between the old Shopko and Office Max.
City Finance Officer Randy Gates said the redeveloper acquired the property in 2017 and has been unable to make development of this property financially feasible without tax increment financing.
Gates says over $229,000 is being requested in TIF.
"The redeveloper plans to start construction following TIF approval with completion planned before the end of the year. Construction will include a landscaped courtyard/plaza area in front of the building that will be an inviting area for the public to sit or walk through."
Mayor Josh Moenning expressed support for the project saying this is another step forward for a promising retail development in the city.
The council voted unanimously to approve the redevelopment plan.