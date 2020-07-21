NORFOLK - A new business park was topic of discussion at the Norfolk City Council meeting Monday night.
City Planner Val Grimes told the council members the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation is requesting a zoning change for the Bradford Business Park Redevelopment project located at the northeast intersection of South 37th Street and West Omaha Avenue.
"This property is approximately 140 acres. The request from (Agricultural District) to I-1 (Light Industrial District) is compliant with the comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plans calls for mixed commerce which could go either C-3 to I-1."
The redeveloper plans to offer shovel ready sites which will be well-suited for heavy commercial and light industrial activities.
Councilman Jim Lange expressed support for the project.
"I think one thing that it gives us is a tool that we haven't had for decades. It will definitely be a spurring element to help our growth with the city."
The council approved the zoning change on all three readings and approved the final plat, the subdivision agreement and the post construction storm water management plan maintenance agreement and the easement of the project.