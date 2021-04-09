NORFOLK - The Norfolk city code will soon have some changes after a decision by the planning commission earlier this week.
City Planner Val Grimes said the changes pertain to adult entertainment businesses in town.
"We've seen in the news nationally, a lot of these places will sue cities for not allowing them to do certain things. As a preemptive measure, we're just looking at code to make it more current to what other cities. We looked at other first class cities and what they had in their code and were using."
Grimes said there are certain things included like being so many hundred feet away from schools and daycares.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes.