NORFOLK - It’s that time of year when you will start to notice cicadas – which look like large flies – up and about.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says with cicadas being out you’ll also notice their predators the cicada killer wasps.
Ohnesorg says they’re the largest species in Nebraska and you’ll usually see them burrow in sandy or loose soil.
He says they tend to nest in the same area year after year.
"Most of the time this is not an issue. These wasps though large are quite docile. I myself have mowed over the top of where they are nesting. The wasps scatter and return later once I have left the area. The only times I have ever heard of someone getting stung by cicada killer wasps is when someone is not careful and picked up a live one."
Ohnesorg says if the wasps become a problem for you, they can be controlled with the proper spray.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.