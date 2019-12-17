CHS Cooperative

KANSAS CITY, MO - With some many moving parts in farm equipment it’s important they’re maintained all year round, especially during the winter.

CHS, a farmer owned agribusiness has lubricants that can help protect those moving parts during the extreme winter months.

Lubricants Marketing Manager Erin Wroge told News Talk WJAG, they have a line of Maxtron lubricants that can really help.

Wroge said there are multiple benefits to it.

"Your engine is going to turn over quicker, that oil is going to get to those lubricated parts much quicker and ensure they're not getting any kind of wear or distress during the winter."

For more information about CHS or the lubricants visit CHSInc.Com.

Tags

In other news

Authorities say Iowa man died after Nebraska collision

MEAD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in went out of control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska.Authorities say Jose Rodas died Friday after the pickup collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 77, about 1.75 mil…

New Scottsbluff agreement cuts funding to local zoo

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff City Council has reduced its funding commitment to the local zoo, a commitment that includes a contingency clause for further cuts if city sales tax revenue drops.The agreement approved Monday night runs for five years at $300,000 a year, a drop of $5…