KANSAS CITY, MO - With some many moving parts in farm equipment it’s important they’re maintained all year round, especially during the winter.
CHS, a farmer owned agribusiness has lubricants that can help protect those moving parts during the extreme winter months.
Lubricants Marketing Manager Erin Wroge told News Talk WJAG, they have a line of Maxtron lubricants that can really help.
Wroge said there are multiple benefits to it.
"Your engine is going to turn over quicker, that oil is going to get to those lubricated parts much quicker and ensure they're not getting any kind of wear or distress during the winter."
For more information about CHS or the lubricants visit CHSInc.Com.