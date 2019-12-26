Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Inmates at a Lincoln prison damaged a housing unit during a Christmas Eve disturbance after staff confiscated food and homemade alcohol.

A Nebraska Department of Corrections spokeswoman said about 14 inmates at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center broke furniture, cracked a window and disabled surveillance cameras.

The incident began about 7 p.m. Tuesday and some inmates returned to their cells as directed at the start.

Prison staff locked down the facility and called in an emergency response team to resolve the incident. Center Director Scott Frakes said no staff or inmates were injured.

