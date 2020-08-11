NORFOLK - Our Savior Lutheran Church is hosting a free family friendly outdoor concert Wednesday night.
Christian rock band Seventh Day Slumber will be performing as part of its Freedom to Worship Tour.
Director of Worship Arts Jordan Miller says they’re a fantastic band.
"Joseph Rojas is the lead singer and he's been a part of several worship songs like Lead Me to The Cross and he's won a couple of Dove Awards. They take the mainstream worship songs and make them a little bit harder rock. They'll come with lots of guitars and hard drums along with an LED wall and they'll really pump it out."
Miller says the concert will start at 7:30 and be located on the east side of their building.
It’s free, and they’ll pass the bucket for a freewill donation.