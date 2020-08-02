NORFOLK - After earlier being postponed, the Christian Cross Festival will still be held this year.
Founder and President Brett Simonsen the free event will be held at Skyview Lake on Saturday August 29th from 5 to 11.
The headliner will be 7eventh Time Down along with Maddie Rey and A Day Awaits. The opener has yet to be announced. Again, this year there will be a firework display to end the evening.
There will be a prayer tent, food vendors, and a ministry tent. Kayaking will be available on the lake. New this year will be a disc golf tournament.
You can support the festival be either providing a monetary donation or being a volunteer.