NORFOLK - The 16th annual Christian Cross Festival is set for this weekend.
One of the organizers Jeff Borer says some things will be different due to COVID-19, but you can still expect a great time.
Borer says three Christian bands will take the stage throughout the evening.
"Maddie Rey, STARS GO DIM, 7eventh Time Down, and a regional band A Day Awaits will be there as well. We're bringing back the Passion Painter for the fourth or fifth year in a row and he's going to paint us two portraits that will be up for auction during the evening so a lot of stuff going on."
Borer says a prayer tent, food vendors, and a ministry tent will also be on hand.
He says the festivities will end with a spectacular firework display.
The Christian Cross Festival is set for Saturday evening 5 to 11 at Skyview Park.
It will also be streamed on Facebook Live.