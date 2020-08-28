Christian Cross Festival

NORFOLK - The 16th annual Christian Cross Festival is set for this weekend.

One of the organizers Jeff Borer says some things will be different due to COVID-19, but you can still expect a great time.

Borer says three Christian bands will take the stage throughout the evening.

"Maddie Rey, STARS GO DIM, 7eventh Time Down, and a regional band A Day Awaits will be there as well. We're bringing back the Passion Painter for the fourth or fifth year in a row and he's going to paint us two portraits that will be up for auction during the evening so a lot of stuff going on."

Borer says a prayer tent, food vendors, and a ministry tent will also be on hand.

He says the festivities will end with a spectacular firework display.

The Christian Cross Festival is set for Saturday evening 5 to 11 at Skyview Park.

It will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

