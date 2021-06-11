NORFOLK - You’re invited to the free 17th annual Christian Cross Festival this weekend.
One of the organizers Jeff Borer says this year, five national Christian bands will be on hand.
Borer says a full lineup is planned with headliner THE AFTERS, along with speaker Ron Brown and musical entertainment from Rhett Walker, Hannah Kerr, KJ 52, Remedy Drive and Tom Golly.
He says the event continues to grow year after year.
"It's amazing the volunteers I have, and the passion they have for ministry. We have people that attend as young as seven-years-old and all the way up to 92. We had a young lady of 92 who came with her walker last year and said, 'This is where I need to be.'"
Borer adds Saturday’s festivities will end with a spectacular fireworks display.
The Christian Cross Festival is set for Saturday afternoon 2 until 11 at Skyview Park.