NORFOLK - Nationally Syndicated radio host Chip Flory is set to be in Norfolk this week for the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show.
Flory will broadcast both of his AgriTalk programs live from the farm show.
Flory tells News Talk WJAG he always enjoys coming to Norfolk and interacting with those in attendance.
"We're going to be talking about what's going on with that corn basis, we'll have some guys in that can talk about the cash market specifically, and I want to find out from the growers that are coming to the (farm show) what they think about the phase one agreement with China, what they think about USMCA, what they think about the deal with Japan, and what it might mean for their markets.
Flory will host his morning program Thursday from 10 to 11 and his afternoon program 2 to 3.
The 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For more information go to NebraskaFarmShow.com.