WASHINGTON, D.C. - Data shows China is closing the gap towards reaching the goal of purchases in the Phase One trade agreement.
American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Veronica Nigh says China is on track to be the largest purchaser of U.S. Ag products.
“The data recently released for April 2021 shows us that while China is behind on their imports relative to the commitments that they had for 2021, purchases are really coming on strong. We’re looking right now at exports over $10 billion, achieving about 25 percent of the goal for 2021 which is $40 billion.”
Nigh says reaching the lofty goals of the Phase One agreement is still possible as exports are further along than this time last year.
She says with a commitment of $40 billion, that’s a huge increase in exports for U.S. Ag products and would certainly secure China as the largest export destination for U.S. Ag products once again.