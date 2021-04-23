NORFOLK - An annual event to celebrate the love of reading is set for this weekend as Read Aloud Norfolk presents the Children’s Day Festival.
Mark Claussen with Read Aloud Norfolk says this event is for the entire family, and is all about fun and reading.
Claussen says this year the event will be a drive-thru affair.
"When we decided to go this way, we reached out to all of our sponsors and participants of last year and asked if they could come up with a simple children's activity that we could include in a drive-thru fashion and a lot of them came up with something."
Claussen says there are 200 activity bags that’ll be handed out and every child will get a book.
It’s set for Sunday afternoon 1 to 3 in the Little Panthers Preschool Parking Lot.