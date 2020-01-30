Read Aloud Norfolk

NORFOLK - A day full of activities and reading is set for Sunday as Read Aloud Norfolk presents the Children’s Day Festival.

Mark Claussen with Read Aloud Norfolk says this event is for the entire family, and is all about fun and reading.

Claussen says the Children’s Day Festival can be described as organized chaos.

He says there will be around 30 booths with different activities, and you will get a ticket at each booth and ten tickets will get you a free book.

Claussen says he expects 1200 books to be given away during the event.

The Children’s Day Festival is set for Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 at the Sunset Plaza Mall.

Tags

In other news

Authorities ID Lincoln couple as victims of I-80 crash

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Lincoln man who was killed and his wife, who was injured, in a rollover accident along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.The Dawson County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 33-year-old Brendan Troutman and his wife as 28-ye…