NORFOLK - A day full of activities and reading is set for Sunday as Read Aloud Norfolk presents the Children’s Day Festival.
Mark Claussen with Read Aloud Norfolk says this event is for the entire family, and is all about fun and reading.
Claussen says the Children’s Day Festival can be described as organized chaos.
He says there will be around 30 booths with different activities, and you will get a ticket at each booth and ten tickets will get you a free book.
Claussen says he expects 1200 books to be given away during the event.
The Children’s Day Festival is set for Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 at the Sunset Plaza Mall.