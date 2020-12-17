Child welfare contractor spent $80K on Cubs tickets

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A whistleblower says a cash-strapped Kansas foster care contractor spent $80,000 on tickets to see the Chicago Cubs, a club owned by the Nebraska governor's family, as it sought new business in that state.
St. Francis Ministries bought the tickets in 2019. That same year, the agency was awarded a $197 million, five-year contract from the state of Nebraska to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in the Omaha area.
Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services says St. Francis won the contract because it presented the best bid.