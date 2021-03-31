NORFOLK - A child welfare check early Tuesday led to the arrest of a Madison woman.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police performed the welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of South 11th Street.
It was believed the small child was left unattended, and when officers arrived they found the front door to the home open and only the screen door closed.
Officers could hear a child crying and could smell the distinct odor of marijuana in the home through the screen door. Officers knocked and attempted contact with people inside.
An adult female came to the front door and shut the door on the officers.
Communication through the door was attempted but the female would not identify herself and not let the officers check on the child.
Officers interviewed others with knowledge of the residence and illegal drugs associated with it. A search warrant was issued for the residence and was served. The child was located and turned over to the custody of its mother.
The female in the house was identified as 38-year-old Jennifer Capps.
During the search, officers recovered several pieces of drug paraphernalia including a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. The pipe was lying next to Capps’ wallet in a bedroom she had been staying in.
A check of her history showed she had an active Platte County arrest warrant.
Capps was arrested on the outstanding warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.