LINCOLN - August is Child Support Awareness Month and over 100,000 families rely on the child support program administered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Child Support Administrator Cindy Wiesen says the program assures assistance in obtaining support is available to children through locating parents and establishing or modifying support obligations.
Wiesen says if you owe child support and have had a significant change in your employment or income status, maybe because of the pandemic, you can apply for a review or modification.
"That will start a process and evaluate your income situation compared to what you are ordered to pay and it could result in a reduction in what you owe in child support. Likewise, if you are a person that receives child support, you can apply to see if that child support obligation should be modified to be more suitable to the income both families are contributing."
For more information or to participate in the program visit DHHS.Ne.Gov.