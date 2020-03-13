LINCOLN - A child is the latest presumptive positive family member of the Nebraska woman who recently traveled to California and Nevada and tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, that brings the total number of members in one family to seven and the state total to 14. They live in Douglas County and are self-isolating at home.
The Douglas County Health Department continues with its close contact investigation to identify people who had recent interactions with the individuals involved to help prevent further spread.
All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.