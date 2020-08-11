MARSHFIELD, WI - All-terrain vehicles also known as ATV’s can be helpful, but they can also be dangerous, especially when driven by kids under 16.
Scott Heiberger, Communications Manager for the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety says typically in a year across the country there will be about 40,000 ATV related injuries to kids under 16 that require emergency room attention.
Heiberger says emergency room doctors saw the typical surge in farm and ATV injuries occur earlier in March due to the pandemic and kids being home from school.
"Basically, summer started early in kind of a negative way. There was also an uptick in injuries with household things children are exposed to like burns, cuts, and falls just because they were around the house more."
Heiberger says they’ll be looking to see if injuries will be up this fall too as some kids may be learning at home again depend of the number of coronavirus cases.
For more information visit CultivateSafety.Org.