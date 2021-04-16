LINCOLN - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and various events have been taking place across the state to promote it.
Mary Jo Pankoke, Director of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation says blue pinwheel planting has been done as a way to symbolize the happy and health childhood wanted for all children.
Pankoke also says a proof of concept initiative has been started nationally, stemming from the work Nebraska has done to not only prevent child abuse and prevention, but also help create conditions where families can thrive.
"It brings technical assistance to our state and hopefully some funding as well from some of the national partners. In Nebraska, we decided that although there are prevention efforts going on across the state, we should focus our efforts too on some counties that really have demonstrated a readiness to take this on."
Pankoke says they’re focusing on Hall, Platte, Colfax, Douglas, and Dakota counties as well as the Winnebago Tribe.