Tanya Storer
Valentyn Antochshuk

WHITMAN - On Friday a Cherry County Commissioner announced her candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature.

Republican Tanya Storer is running for the District 43 seat, which includes Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Dawes, Grant, Hooker, Keya Paha, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Sheridan, and Thomas counties and the eastern portion of Box Butte County.

“I’m running for the legislature because I am committed to reducing the property tax burden on our farmers, ranchers, businesses and families and on continuing to develop economic opportunities that can bring the next generation back to our communities,” said Storer. “My husband and I have built our life here, raised our family here and served our communities here and we know there is no better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Storer launches her campaign with the endorsement of former Governor Kay Orr.

“I’m proud to support Tanya in her bid for Legislature,” said former Governor Kay Orr. “I know she will fight for major property tax relief, protect innocent life, work to expand economic opportunities, and improve rural infrastructure.  She has been a good and faithful representative of conservative values during her time as a Cherry County Commissioner and I look forward to seeing her serve the people of District 43 in Lincoln.”

Tanya and her husband Eric share the day-to-day running of their cattle operation in Cherry County. She was elected as a Cherry County Commissioner in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

She currently serves on the Blueprint Nebraska Board, the Nebraska DOT Innovation Task Force, the UNMC Advisory Board, the Region 4 Behavioral Health Board, and the Niobrara Council Executive Board. 

Tanya and Eric have three grown children, Braden, Hailey, and Emmet.

Tags

In other news

Driver dies after collision on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, near where the interstate courses over Nebraska Highway 370 east of Gretna.Authorities say one car…

Bird carving workshop scheduled at Schramm Education Center

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled a beginners workshop on bird carving.It will be held March 29 at the Schramm Education Center on Nebraska Highway 31 south of Gretna. The free workshop will be led by the Central Flyway Decoy Collectors & Carvers Cl…

Nebraska warns of phone scam seeking driver's licenses

Nebraska warns of phone scam seeking driver's licenses

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of two phone scams targeting licensed Nebraska drivers.The first has callers claiming to represent Amazon or Apple warning that the targeted victim's account has been hacked.The caller then requests a photo o…