Cheers erupt as 91-year-old COVID-19 patient leaves hospital

Imogene Hostetler

Nurse Brittany McCoy (left) embraces recovered COVID-19 patient Imogene Hostetler, 91, after she was released from CHI St. Elizabeth on Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Doctors, nurses and administrators at a Nebraska hospital cheered as a 91-year-old woman was wheeled out of a unit housing COVID-19 patients.

Imogene Hostetler said that she felt “great” after she left the CHI St. Elizabeth on Thursday. She said she wants to “plant some flowers or bake a cake.”

On April 5, Hostetler became one of the initial five residents from the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams to test positive for coronavirus.

Over the course of the next week, the retirement home would have 24 positive tests between residents and staff members. Three Gold Crest residents who tested positive died.

