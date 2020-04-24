Cheers erupt as 91-year-old COVID-19 patient leaves hospital

In other news
NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools wants to sell its outdated technology devices to the public.
LINCOLN - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Nebraskans and the economy drastically as the state has lost more than $834 million in economic activity so far.
LINCOLN - The 2020 Nebraska Legislative session was suspended just over a month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LINCOLN - The annual spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Doctors, nurses and administrators at a Nebraska hospital cheered as a 91-year-old woman was wheeled out of a unit housing COVID-19 patients.Imogene Hostetler said that she felt “great” after she left the CHI St. Elizabeth on Thursday. She said she wants to “plant some f…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say three of four Nebraska police officers who were fired for their involvement in the stun gun-related death of a mentally ill Oklahoma man have been reinstated.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says he doesn’t plan to close any of Nebraska’s meatpacking plants despite a surge in coronavirus cases in their surrounding communities that have turned them into the state’s biggest hot spots.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work.
MADISON - Eleven more positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at Tyson Foods in Madison bringing the total to 40.