LINCOLN - Firearm deer season starts Saturday in Nebraska and if you get a deer this year, instead of taking it to a check station, they’ll be checked in electronically.
Pat Molini, Wildlife Assistant Division Administrator with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they’ll be using software called Telecheck and the change is because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Molini says a deer check can be done by either going online to OutdoorNebraska.Gov or calling (844) 279-4564.
"It'll be the same information you are asked at physical check stations. We'll need to know the species, permit number, the county, whether you shot it on private or public land, the management unit, date it was killed, and number of days you hunted."
Molini says one major change is that hunters must complete the Telecheck process within 48 hours of their deer harvest.
The firearm deer season runs November 14th through the 22nd.