LINCOLN - Northeast Nebraska has had and will continue to have very cold temperatures which can be hard on your vehicle and especially battery.
Nick Faustman with Tripe A says you should have your battery tested to make sure it’s not on its last leg, park your car inside a garage if you can and have a set of jumper cables handy.
Faustman says there are other steps you should take to ensure your car runs safely.
"It's important to keep your tires within the recommended PSI to maintain traction, handling and durability. Keep at least a half-tank of gas as that helps avoid gas-line freeze-ups and also provides cushion should be become stranded. Lastly, ensure your emergency car kit is well equipped to help you survive several hours of extremely cold conditions."
Faustman says they've already had 64 percent more emergency roadside service calls than this time last week.
He says knowing what to expect and taking necessary precautions can help you as well as your vehicle.