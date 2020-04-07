NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on drug charges Monday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Ta Ha Zouka Road, after employees were concerned about a female that was loitering in the business for a long period of time.
Officers arrived and had contact with 33-year-old Michael Brittinie Johnson.
During this contact, officers searched Johnson and recovered a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine in the left front pocket of her coat. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.
Johnson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.