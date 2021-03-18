LINCOLN - The annual unclaimed property tabloid will be published in select newspapers this weekend.
State Treasurer John Murante told News Talk WJAG, this year’s report is 28 pages with new unclaimed property reported in the last year valued at $50 or more.
Murante says all of the properties listed value at more than $23 million.
He says unclaimed property is an interesting situation, and people don’t know they lost it.
"About 20-percent of Nebraskans have some unclaimed property in our office that amounts to about $250 million that we're trying to return. Generally speaking items like money that was left in a checking account and forgotten about, sometimes last paychecks from an employer gets turned over, or insurance claims that were paid out by the insurance company but not cashed in their entirety."
The unclaimed property listing will be in this Saturday’s edition of both the Norfolk Daily News and the Columbus Telegram.
To view the full listing, go to NebraskaLostCash.Gov.