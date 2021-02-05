LINCOLN - Nebraskans are encouraged to check the unclaimed property listings.
State Treasurer John Murante tells News Talk WJAG you should never have to pay when searching for unclaimed property and you can use a state website for the quick and easy process.
"The unclaimed property can come in a lot of different forms and some of those claims are actually quite large so it's worth the free search to just see if you have some. We have $300 million in total unclaimed property that we're trying to return to Nebraskans."
Murante says annually they return around $10 to $15 million a year.
He adds new unclaimed property is added daily so it’s important to periodically search for you name.
To search the listings go to NebraskaLostCash.gov.