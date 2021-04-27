FREMONT - A Nebraska agribusinessman has officially announced his candidacy for Governor.
Charles W. Herbster was born and raised in Falls City and is a fourth generation farmer and rancher.
Herbster tells News Talk WJAG the newly elected governor is going to have to focus on two major things.
"First of all and most importantly to lead their state, but secondly governors are going to have to have the ability to understand what's happening in Washington and push back on the federal governmental overreach that we're seeing take place that's going to affect not only Nebraska, but all states."
Herbster says he would like to continue on the work Governor Pete Ricketts has done.
"We are going to continue to have to take a look at what immigration is going to do, Medicaid expansion, and certainly we need to continue to look at our tax base. As governor I want to make sure that everyone knows Nebraska is open for business and we want to do everything possible to continue to keep young people in our state, create jobs, and also keep retirees here in our state."
Herbster, who served as an agricultural advisor to former President Donald Trump, also ran for governor in 2013.
He also announced his running mate, former state senator Theresa Thibodeau.